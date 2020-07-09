Altar designer in 2015 Papal Visit dies

The Catholic priest-architect who designed the liturgical furnishings and the sacristy for the Mass officiated by Pope Francis at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila in 2015 died early Thursday. He was 50.

A CBCP News report said Fr. Alex Bautista died of neuromuscular ailment at the Cardinal Santos Hospital in San Juan City at around 2 a.m.

He was serving as parish priest of La Sagrada Familia Parish in Gerona town in Tarlac at the time of his death.

Bautista created the papal chair used by the Holy Father during his Mass at the grandstand on Jan. 17, 2015.

Bautista also designed churches and buildings both local and abroad.

“But he is more known to us as a dedicated and loving pastor to his flock,” the Diocese of Tarlac said in a Facebook post.

He also served as an architecture consultant to the Episcopal Commission on Cultural Heritage of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), as well as a consultant to many church projects in several archdioceses and dioceses.

Bautista was also responsible for creating the diocese’s “iconic” churches such as the La Sagrada Familia and the Shrine of San Josemaria Escriva.

Meanwhile, the provincial tourism office of Tarlac mourned the death of the priest, who was instrumental in creating literature for the old churches in the province.

“The churches do not only serve as places of worship but as tourism destinations which have made Tarlac one of the best pilgrimage sites in the region,” it said in an article posted on the CBCP news website.

Source: Philippines News Agency