Alpine Optoelectronics introduces 100G QSFP28 O-band xWDM PAM4 Transceivers for Passive Multiple Channel Interconnects

Enabled by nCP4™ Silicon Photonics Optical Engine

100G QSFP28 xWDM PAM4 Optical Transceiver

FREMONT, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc., a leading innovator of optical networking technology, introduces a new Single-Wavelength 100G QSFP28 O-band xWDM PAM4 transceiver.

The 100G QSFP28 xWDM transceiver is built on Alpine’s patented nCP4™ Silicon Photonics Optical Engine. Featuring 16 wavelengths from 1295-1312nm at 200GHz spacing aligned to the LAN-WDM grid, the product supports up to 1.6Tbps of data capacity and up to 25km reach over single-mode fiber without dispersion compensation or amplification. Additional wavelengths and spacing may be available on a custom basis. The module offers low latency for delay sensitive applications, and its low power consumption and CAUI-4 host interface are compatible with common 100GE switches.

In addition, the company introduces a 100G QSFP28 ER Lite version to support single channel applications up to 30km or more.

“Alpine’s new 100G QSFP28 xWDM PAM4 transceiver expands our portfolio of silicon photonics-based transceivers and addresses the need for a straightforward and scalable high-speed, low-cost solution for long to extended reach optical interconnects,” said Tongqing Wang, President and CEO of Alpine Optoelectronics. “It provides our partners in datacenter and wireless markets with another innovative and effective tool to meet their increasingly diverse and cost-sensitive requirements.”

Alpine Optoelectronics plans to demonstrate its 100G QSFP28 xWDM technology and other optical connectivity solutions in Booth #3750 at OFC 2022 in San Diego, California from March 8-10.

About Alpine Optoelectronics

Alpine Optoelectronics, Inc. is a US-based innovator in photonic products headquartered in Fremont, California. The company develops and commercializes Silicon Photonics, PAM4, and Coherent optical technologies to deliver advanced solutions for next generation optical networks to our customers and partners.

