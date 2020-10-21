Alphawave IP Receives Prestigious 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SerDes IP

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alphawave is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of 2020 OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SerDes IP. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners like Alphawave demonstrating excellence in next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and 3DIC design enablement over the past year.

Alphawave joined the TSMC IP Alliance program in March 2019, as a part of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP), which accelerates innovation in the semiconductor design community. The 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award was given to Alphawave based on Alphawave’s multi-standard Serializer-Deserializer (MSS) technologies made available to customers on the TSMC 7nm and 5nm process technologies.

“The TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for High-Speed SerDes IP is a prestigious honor for me personally, and the entire Alphawave team. In just three short years since we were founded, we have built a compelling portfolio of high speed interface IPs for TSMC processes and their customers. The OIP Partner of the Year award validates the tremendous customer successes we have experienced in both TSMC 7nm and 5nm processes,” said Tony Pialis, President and CEO of Alphawave. “As we innovate and expand our portfolio with TSMC in 5nm and beyond, we look forward to continue enabling our mutual customers globally. We are proud to be part of the effort in helping customers achieve silicon success.”

“I’m pleased to congratulate Alphawave as the winner of the 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for High-Speed SerDes IP,” said Suk Lee, Senior Director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to our continued partnership to address customers’ design challenges and extend the development of PPA-optimized design platforms for HPC, automotive, and AI/ML applications.”

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation to accelerate silicon innovation. Alphawave will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation SoC and 3DIC designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.

Additional information is available at the TSMC Press Center https://www.tsmc.com/ tsmcdotcom/ PRListingNewsAction.do?action= detail&language=E&newsid= PGGOISPGTH.

About Alphawave IP Inc.

Alphawave is a leading provider of multi-standard connectivity IP solutions for electronic devices. Founded in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 2017, Alphawave is one of the fastest growing and most profitable companies in the semiconductor industry. Find out more at http://www.awaveip.com.

Alex Mann alex.mann@awaveip.com