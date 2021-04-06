ALPHA TELEHEALTH VENTILATOR OFFERS WORKFLOW RELIEF TO HOSPITALS DURING A PANDEMIC, ACCORDING TO STUDY

Singapore, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) conducted a simulation test to study the technical competency of the telehealth ventilator and provide feedback to improve its usability and safety for patient’s use

The Alpha enables adjustment of ventilator settings for patients with severe breathing difficulties via an online dashboard.

Proposed workflow for use of telehealth ventilator in pandemic ICU

Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH) announced the results of a simulation study conducted by Singapore General Hospital (SGH) in November 2020 showing that Alpha ventilators may offer efficiencies to hospitals during a pandemic.

The Hospital had designed scenarios to simulate an infectious COVID-19 patient’s journey – from onset of symptoms to disease progression and recovery. During the five-day simulation test at its Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), the Alpha ventilator was connected to a 3G simulation manikin linked to an adjustable advanced lung model. It provided 24-hour ventilation support to the critically ill “patient” who was being reviewed by the MICU team as part of their routine rounds.

The Alpha ventilator has the potential to help medical teams eliminate the time-consuming process of wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) by facilitating remote adjustments of the ventilator; reduced the use of PPE and preserved medical resources; and expanded the capacity of medical teams by allowing non-specialist doctors to adjust ventilator settings under supervision by intensivists.

The study also included recommendations for the successful deployment of the Alpha in ICUs, first by identifying clinical champions. They will be the link between the telehealth vendor and the medical teams to identify optimal care models, fine-tune workflows and troubleshoot challenges. The study also recommended maximizing the full use of the telehealth ventilator by establishing a set of activities that can benefit from remote monitoring and adjustment of ventilator settings, including the daily screening of all ventilated patients and transitioning between different modes of mechanical ventilation based on the patient’s needs.

Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive of Advanced MedTech, said: “The simulation study was the best way to comprehensively test the Alpha, given that Singapore’s COVID-19 patients in the ICU could be counted on less than one hand. Alpha can help hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots provide tele-health care; as well as provide long-term, at home tele-ventilation support when patients return home.”

For more information on this study, please email ventilator@advanced-medtech. com.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Harding / Khushboo Tanna / Maryanne Lee

Spurwing Communications

+65 6751 2021

advanced@spurwingcomms.com

About Advanced MedTech Holdings

Advanced MedTech Holdings is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and services. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Malaysia and Japan, the Company serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech Holdings makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. For more information on Advanced MedTech Holdings, please visit https://www.advanced-medtech. com/ .

About the Alpha

Weighing 4 kg, with up to three hours of internal battery backup, the portable, touchscreen-based ventilator can be deployed in an ICU, ambulatory or subacute setting for pediatric and adult patients. The device has provisional authorization from HSA in Singapore for use as an emergency ventilator for COVID-19 patients.