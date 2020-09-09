Almost P700-K illegal drugs netted in Iloilo

A string of anti-drug operations in Iloilo province on Tuesday led to the confiscation of close to PHP700,000 worth of illegal drugs and apprehension of five drug personalities.

In an interview Wednesday, MSgt Francisco Lindero Jr., public information officer of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), said the series of operations was conducted in close coordination with the municipal police stations (MPS) of Sta. Barbara and Pavia and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU).

The first operation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Mae Napat of Barangay Solido, Nabas, Aklan who worked as a laborer in Sta. Barbara. She handed over to a poseur buyer two sachets of suspected shabu for PHP6,000.

The second operation led to the arrest of Rosemay Balinas, 42; Jennifer Soldevilla, 39; and Noemi Vargas, 27, all residents of Taft Street, Barangay Zone IV, Sta. Barbara.

Recovered from the three were 11 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP660,000; assorted money transfer receipts, digital weighing scale, and PHP10,000 buy-bust money, among others.

The last operation led to the apprehension of Elmer Minguillo, 44, a resident of Barangay Balabag, Pavia. Police operatives recovered from him five sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of PHP12,000 and PHP1,200 buy-bust money.

Balinas, Minguillo, and Napat were previously apprehended and released after a plea-bargaining agreement, Lindero said.

“They were able to set up a network while inside the jail. Yesterday’s arrest really made an impact on the supply of illegal drugs in the province of Iloilo and even in the city,” he said.

Initially, it was learned that the suspects sourced their items from Cebu.

The operation was among the biggest hauls of the IPPO for this year.

“They were among the growing personalities in illegal drugs. They are gaining ground in the business and we are happy that as early as now they were apprehended,” Lindero said.

Except for Napat who is under the custody of the Sta. Barbara MPS, the rest are currently detained at the Pavia MPS and will soon be facing illegal drug charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency