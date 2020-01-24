Almost 89K families affected by Taal unrest

- The number of families displaced by the restive Taal Volcano has climbed to 88,842, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

In its 6 a. m. update, the agency said this figure is equivalent to 346,244 persons.

Affected families are from Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

Families staying in 488 evacuation centers are placed at 37,311, or the equivalent of 137,538 individuals while the remainder are being aided outside.

For the past 24 hours, the volcano's activity has been characterized by weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high from its main crater while it had an average sulfur dioxide emission of 224 tons per day.

A total of seven volcanic earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.2 to 2.7 were recorded from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Taal Volcano is currently under Alert Level 4 which means a hazardous eruption is still possible within hours or days.

Source: Philippines News Agency