Almost 4K new cases of 2019-nCoV recorded worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday reported 3,925 new cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) acute respiratory disease worldwide.

The latest WHO situation report showed that China, where the disease originated in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has the biggest number of new cases with 3,893.

Worldwide, the WHO recorded a total of 24,554 confirmed cases.

In China, there are 24,363 confirmed cases as of February 5. Of the number, 3,893 cases are new, 3,219 cases are severe, and 491 cases led to death.

Outside China, about 191 confirmed cases and one mortality were recorded in 24 countries. The first n-CoV-related death outside China was recorded in the Philippines on Saturday last week involving a 44-year-old man from Wuhan.

Meanwhile, Belgium has reported its first confirmed case of 2019-nCoV ARD.

The WHO and its partner countries have developed a global strategic preparedness and response plan which outlines the public health measures that the international community can provide to support all countries to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.

The WHO said the overall goal of the plan is to stop further transmission of the virus within China and to other countries and to mitigate the impact of the outbreak in all countries.

"WHO is working with the travel and tourism industry to discuss real and perceived risks experienced in the industry, measures put in place for customers and employees, and challenges faced regarding the implementation of the Temporary Recommendations associated with the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern," it said.

The WHO advised to practice frequent handwashing, avoid unprotected contact with farm and wild animals, practice proper cough etiquette and avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

