Almost 3K cops infected with coronavirus

The number of police officers infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 2,919.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service reported 77 new confirmed Covid-19 infections among its ranks.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,097 personnel have recovered from the disease while the death toll remained at 13.

It is also monitoring 754 probable cases and 2,371 suspected cases.

More than 900 of the confirmed cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) and mostly deployed as front-liners to man quarantine checkpoints.

PNP Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, said Central Visayas, Region 4-A (Calabarzon), and Central Luzon police offices follow the NCR in terms of areas with the most number of Covid-19 cases among cops.

Source: Philippines News Agency