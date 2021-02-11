Almost 3K Cebu front-liners to get 1st shots of Covid vax

At least 2,904 medical front-liners are ready to get the first shots of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) as part of the national rollout in Cebu, the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas on Wednesday said.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 regional director, said the medical front-liners are listed as among the priority sectors in the national vaccination rollout.

On Tuesday, the health and security sector simulated the cold chain and logistical transfer of the vaccines from the airport to the VSMMC cold storage facility.

In a statement, the VSMMC management said “orientation and information dissemination have been undertaken to educate all employees of the mechanisms, benefits, and adverse effects of the vaccines”.

Meanwhile, Bernadas said the inter-agency group composed of different government agencies led by the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) noticed minor but correctible hitches during the cold chain and logistical simulation.

Bernadas, in a virtual presser, said the temperature monitoring devices that should be visible in the entire logistical process starting from the arrival of the vaccines from abroad, the time for air travel up to its arrival at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

He said the task group is now addressing the hitches to be ready so that there would be no more glitches once the vaccines arrive and ready for administration.

“The element that will cover as soon as it arrives from abroad to Manila International Airport, the travel time until it arrives Cebu, the monitoring of the temperature of transport vehicles, the airplanes, and the vaccine carriers need to be visible,” Bernadas said.

He added that the participation of the local government units (LGUs) is “very critical and crucial in the successful implementation of the national vaccination program”.

Adhering to nat’l policy

Meanwhile, OPAV Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales said the vaccination rollout in Cebu will adhere to the national guidelines as well as the availability of the vaccines enough for the entire populace.

Gonzales, in a message, said although Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Deputy Implementer for the Visayas Melquiades Feliciano presented a plan to finish the vaccination rollout in Cebu in 10 to 12 months, they will still abide by the timeline set by the national government.

During the inter-agency task group’s virtual presser, Gonzales said Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, will talk to local officials in addressing concerns regarding the vaccination rollout.

The national government has not given yet the exact number of vaccines to be allocated for Cebu and the rest of the Central Visayas region, he said.

“Aside from the vaccine availability issue, we need to work hard in convincing the people to join the inoculation process. We need to address the resistance from the people,” Gonzales told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

LGU support funds

Bernadas also said LGUs may allocate budget but as “standby funds” for the vaccination program.

“As I repeatedly said the national government has allocated funds for 112 million Filipinos’ vaccination program for the next three years. Critical for LGU budget are for logistics, personnel, and operational support as we see, they (LGUs) would be our main partners in the vaccination campaign itself,” he said.

He said the incoming vaccines are issued with an emergency use authorization (EUA) which is an emergency issuance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as required by the government for the use of a very critical vaccine now used worldwide without having completed the necessary clinical trials.

He said only the national government is authorized to buy the vaccines from different suppliers upon issuance of EUA.

“Our general public, LGUs and private sector can only have the vaccines through the national task force and the DOH through execution of a tripartite agreement,” he said.