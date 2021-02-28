Almost 2M new voters register since Sept. 2020: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has received close to 2 million applications since the resumption of voter registration in the country in September last year.

“Since September 1, I think we’re at 1.9 million more or less. There were some 500,000 applicants in January 2020,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in an interview on Facebook during the launch of the poll body’s information drive on Friday.

He, however, said the figure is still far from their target number of voter registrants.

“The number is still short of our 4 million target. But we will reach that goal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said people should not be afraid to register since there have been no recorded cases of coronavirus disease 2019 transmission in Comelec offices.

“Until now, we have recorded zero transmission cases in Comelec offices. It’s safe to register. It’s important to follow health protocols. Wear face mask, face shield and submit your health declaration form… Once they have an appointment, as soon as they arrive at the Office of the Election Officer, their applications will immediately be processed. And you need to register to be able to vote in May 2022,” he added.

On Friday, Jimenez together with some Comelec officials and poll stakeholders launched the election information drive, “Walkah-Walkah: @MagparehistroKa Voter Education Campaign” to encourage more people to register.

The activity kicked off in Intramuros, Manila, where motorcycle riders proceeded to Mindanao Avenue corner Quirino Highway in Quezon City.

The participants then walked to the Gawad Kalinga Village in Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City where they handed out flyers and invited the public to register as voters.

Also part of the activity is to inform the public about the Comelec’s adoption of protocols to ensure a safe and Covid-19-free voter registration.

The nationwide voter registration will run until Sept. 30, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency