Almost 2K learners join Antique athletic meet

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: Amid the scorching heat, at least 1,773 learner-athletes representing their clusters gathered Wednesday on the first day of the Antique Provincial Athletic Association Meet as they all aim for gold. The learner-athletes gave their best right at the start of the sports competition a day after the formal opening of the provincial meet at the Binirayan gymnasium in San Jose de Buenavista. Cluster 1 is composed of learner-athletes from public schools in the towns of Anini-y, Tobias Fornier, Hamtic, Sibalom, and San Remigio; Cluster 2 from San Jose de Buenavista; Cluster 3 from Belison, Patnongon, Bugasong, Valderrama, Laua-an, and Barbaza; and Cluster 4 from the towns of Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad, and Caluya. Initial results showed that Cluster 1 dominated Cluster 4 on Futsal girls in the secondary level; while Cluster 2 beat Cluster 3 in basketball elementary boys. The athletes will be competing in 23 events from Wednesday to Friday. The closing ceremonies will be on A pril 6, Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Divisions Superintendent Nicasio Frio said during last Tuesday's press conference. 'We are making some adjustments on the schedule for we are also observing window hours from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon because of the extreme heat,' Frio said. He said outdoor sports are not being played during the window hours to avoid heat exposure. The provincial government has allocated a PHP3.52 million budget for the sports meet. At least 544 technical officials were tapped to administer the events being held at different venues such as Binirayan gymnasium, Antique Electric Cooperative (Anteco) gymnasium, and DepEd Multi-Purpose Hall in San Jose de Buenavista and the University of Antique in Sibalom. Dr. Oliver Servillon, DepEd Antique Sports coordinator, said the learner-athletes are competing for gold, silver and bronze medals, and will represent the province in the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Meet and at the Palarong Pambansa later this year. Ther e will be no cash incentive to be given to winners, Servillon said. Source: Philippines News Agency