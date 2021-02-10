Allterco Robotics Delivers Next Gen Shelly Motion Sensor Optimized with Silicon Labs Wi-Fi Technology

New motion sensor features market-leading battery performance and simplifies consumer experience in the smart home

Shelly Motion Sensor SOFIA, Bulgaria and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allterco (BSE: A4L), makers of the IoT brand Shelly, and Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today introduce Shelly Motion, a next-generation motion sensor with unrivaled battery life enabled by Silicon Labs’ Wi-Fi IoT solution. Shelly Motion is the first product to combine Shelly’s innovative home automation sensors with the only industry-leading Wi-Fi solution designed to meet the ultra-low power requirements of IoT sensors. Optimized with Silicon Labs’ Wi-Fi technology, Shelly Motion is the most responsive, energy efficient, and easy-to-use smart home Wi-Fi motion sensor on the market today.

As consumers spend more time at home, they are increasingly looking for innovative smart home products that ensure a safer, efficient and more comfortable lifestyle. Shelly Motion, the latest in Shelly’s revolutionary Wi-Fi product line, empowers customers to connect directly to any Wi-Fi router without the use of a dedicated hub. The sensor also offers full compatibility with Alexa, Home Assistant, SmartThings, and other third-party home automation platforms for the ultimate ease of use.

Shelly Motion features a 6500 mAh rechargeable battery that can operate and remain connected to a home Wi-Fi network for more than one year on a single charge, unlike competing sensors that require a replacement battery or recharge after weeks of continuous operation. The sensor remains connected to the Wi-Fi network 24/7, delivering extremely quick real-time response (less than 200 ms on average) and instant detection of even the slightest movement. This combination of features delivers superior home automation experiences whereby Shelly Motion can trigger immediate action by another device, such as turning on the lights when a person enters a room.

“Shelly Motion integrates locally with Home Assistant without requiring a hub or any other hardware. The sensor’s permanent connection reduces system latency and thereby enhances consumer experience in the smart home,” said Paulus Schoutsen, founder, Home Assistant. “With Shelly Motion you’re going to have an easy to install and configure motion sensor with a battery that will last.”

In addition to the ultra-long battery life, key features of Shelly Motion include:

Real-Time Response : With quick motion detection capability, in less than 200ms – or as fast as the blink of an eye – the sensor can trigger action to any connected device, such as turning on the air-conditioner or opening room window shutters.

: With quick motion detection capability, in less than 200ms – or as fast as the blink of an eye – the sensor can trigger action to any connected device, such as turning on the air-conditioner or opening room window shutters. Unmatched Sensitivity : The unique 256 levels of sensitivity will allow you to adjust extremely precisely the distance and the movement to which the sensor reacts.

: The unique 256 levels of sensitivity will allow you to adjust extremely precisely the distance and the movement to which the sensor reacts. Tamper Detection : With 128 levels of vibration sensitivity, Shelly Motion will immediately inform homeowners if someone touches the device or tries to dislocate or move it from its initial position.

: With 128 levels of vibration sensitivity, Shelly Motion will immediately inform homeowners if someone touches the device or tries to dislocate or move it from its initial position. No Hub Required : Shelly Motion can be controlled directly without using a hub and is compatible with any standard Wi-Fi router.

: Shelly Motion can be controlled directly without using a hub and is compatible with any standard Wi-Fi router. Customized Schedule: Homeowners can customize sensors’ actions, like controlling other devices, based on days, hour, light intensity, sunset and sunrise or any defined personal preferences.

“We are thrilled to partner with Silicon Labs and introduce Shelly Motion to the market,” said Dimitar Dimitrov, CEO of Allterco. “Our first Wi-Fi motion sensor combines the powerful, yet easy to use features customers have come to expect from Shelly products combined with the cutting edge IoT technology from Silicon Labs. We are committed to working with the best in the industry to deliver accessible, proven smart home products and look forward to announcing more innovations with Silicon Labs in the months to come.”

“The new Shelly Motion Wi-Fi sensor meets the increasing need for low maintenance, long battery life operation from IoT products,” said Jake Alamat, VP and GM of IoT home and consumer products at Silicon Labs. “Silicon Labs’ market leading ultra-low power Wi-Fi IoT solutions play a key role in delivering superior performance and ease of use, simplifying the smart home experience.”

Shelly Motion will be available for sale at for $39.90/€33.25 (excluding tax). Additional product information is available HERE. To purchase visit http://shopusa.shelly.cloud or to shop the full line of Shelly products visit http://shelly.cloud.

About Allterco and Shelly

Allterco (BSE: A4L) is a leading IoT European company founded in Bulgaria, Europe. Providing high class home automation solutions is Allterco’s IoT brand Shelly. From concept to implementation and design to hardware, the products combine latest technology with modern design and user-friendly interface. Shelly’s leading technological solutions for home and office automation shape the smart home industry thanks to innovative ideas and advanced approach. shelly.cloud

Connect with Allterco:

Contact Allterco PR & Marketing team at marketing@allterco.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Connect with Silicon Labs

Contact Silicon Labs PR team at pr@silabs.com.

Cautionary Language

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs’ current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could impact Silicon Labs’ financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Silicon Labs’ filings with the SEC. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the “S” symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 9919e5fb-db19-4219-858d- 8ac4039b76e9