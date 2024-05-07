KUALA LUMPUR, Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (Alliance Bank) will hold the second edition of its heritage and sustainability-themed running event, the Alliance Bank Heritage Run 2024, on Oct 20 in George Town, Penang. In a statement today, the bank highlighted the event's aim to build on the success of last year's inaugural run, which attracted more than 3,500 participants, showcasing the bank's commitment to engaging with local communities and celebrating the island's cultural heritage. 'The Alliance Bank Heritage Run is in line with the bank's commitment to push for the ESG (environmental, social and governance) agenda and a pivotal component of the bank's BeESG initiative, which aims to help businesses and individuals adopt sustainable practices. 'It is also aligned with the UN SDG (sustainable development goal) 11.4 target of protecting and safeguarding a world's cultural heritage while supporting the local development and communities' livelihoods in the area,' the statement read. The Heritage Run is available in two route options for participants to select from, namely the three-kilometre Family Walk and a seven-kilometre Run. The flagship run will provide a fresh experience with the participation of more homegrown businesses through the #SupportLocal Bazaar and the introduction of new routes in the seven-kilometre category along the scenic and historical route around the George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site. Meanwhile, Alliance Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Kellee Kam said the event is part of its ongoing sustainability efforts in its endeavour to become a bank for the community, promoting environmental and social responsibility. 'The run is also part of the bank's overall brand purpose - 'The Bank for Life' which embodies the bank's commitment to serve as a trustworthy, dependable partner that supports customers through every stage of their financial journey. 'We will continue to foster meaningful connections with the communities we operate in to deliver more value, bringing a positive impac t to the community and environment,' he said. The ticket sale for the Heritage Run starts from now until Oct 6 at the Alliance Bank Heritage Run official website, where participants get to enjoy discounted rates when they use their Alliance Bank cards only. All registered participants will receive race packs consisting of reusable canvas bags, medals made from sustainable wood as well as T-shirts and lanyards made out of recycled materials. The race pack collection will take place from Oct 17 to 19 in Penang. Source: BERNAMA News Agency