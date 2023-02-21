Alleged arsonist dies in fire that razed 260 houses in Zambo City

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A suspected arsonist died in a two-hour fire that razed 260 houses mostly made of light materials in a cramped residential area in this city, officials said Monday.

Supt. Cristopher Morales, Zamboanga City Fire District marshal, said the fire broke out at the house of a certain “Palos” around 4:25 a.m. Monday in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan.

Before the incident, Morales said Palos had a quarrel with his wife who fled from their house out of fear.

Nasser Jimlani, a member of Lupon (Barangay Court), said Palos threatened to burn their house if his wife did not return home.

Jimlani added that Palos locked the door of his house and set it ablaze, prompting the neighbors to come to his rescue.

However, Jimlani said Palos was armed with a bolo and threatened to attack them.

Palos was trapped and burned to death as the fire engulfed his house and rapidly spread to nearby dwellings.

Morales said the conflagration was only put out at around 6:33 a.m.

Initial damage to properties was pegged at PHP1.7 million.

The city social welfare office said it provided the fire victims with hot meals, bottled water, and other forms of immediate assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency