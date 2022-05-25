All systems go for special polls in Lanao Sur: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it is ready to hold special elections in 12 barangays in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday.

Comelec Deputy Director for Operations Teopisto Elnas said the special polls in 15 clustered precincts are necessary to complete the proclamation of some local officials.

"There is a necessity for the Comelec to conduct the special elections considering no municipal officials have been proclaimed there. As far as provincial candidates are concerned, they have proclaimed governor and congressmen, but not provincial board members for the 2nd district of the province of Lanao del Sur," Elnas said.

He added that the poll results are important for the party-list elections.

"The 6,921 registered voters have an effect on the results of the party-lists," the poll body official said.

Earlier, the Comelec declared a failure of elections in some clustered precincts in 14 barangays in the municipalities of Butig, Binidayan, and Tubaran in the said province.

However, the poll body said it would no longer hold special elections in Butig and Bindayan since there was no failure of elections that happened in these areas.

"Apparently, there were proclamations made. We didn't lower the threshold. Therefore, they were able to complete it," said Commissioner George Garcia.

Garcia said Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Regional Election Director Ray Sumalipao was ordered to come to Manila to explain and clarify the incident in Butig and Binidayan.

In a memorandum issued earlier, Sumalipao said failure of elections should be declared in the clustered precincts in Barangay Ragayan in the town of Butig and Barangay Pindolonan in Binidayan.

