All should try to fight against Islamophobia: Iran embassy

TEHRAN: Iran's embassy in Pakistan called on all countries, especially Islamic states to fight against Islamophobia, religious violence, and terrorism. Regarding March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan emphasized the need to take coordinated measures at the national, regional, and international levels, especially in Islamic countries to deal with the phenomenon of Islamophobia while condemning all forms of religious violence, fanaticism, and Islamophobia. The statement said that the Zionist and colonialist conspiracy through provocative actions such as Quran burning, insulting the Islam Prophet, and openly insulting the holy things, beliefs, and religious values of one and a half billion people under the pretext of "freedom of" expression" has become a normal subject. This dangerous phenomenon causes the escalation of tension, spreading hatred, Islamophobia, and violence against Muslims and is considered a threat to international peace and security and huma n rights and a threat to peaceful relations between nations and followers of divine religions and peaceful coexistence, the statement said. Source: Philippines News Agency