All roads lead to Laguna for Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour

Elite teams from more than 30 countries, bannered by men's World No. 1 Norway and women's top seed Brazil, will see action in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge at Nuvali in Santa Rosa City, Laguna from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. 'Nuvali is the future of beach volleyball and it starts with the BPT Challenge,' Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon 'Tats' Suzara said during the event's launch at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Conference Hall inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on Wednesday. Also present were Ayala Land vice president May Rodriguez and Estate Development head Mark Manundo, PNVF secretary general Donaldo Caringal, PSC commissioner Olivia 'Bong' Coo, and members of the national beach volleyball teams. 'We are happy to welcome our national athletes and thankful to the PNVF for hosting such beautiful event. There are a lot of preparation to enjoy the upcoming events and we're very excited," Rodriguez said. The Philippine team, handled b y Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Filipino Mayi Molit-Pochina, is composed of pairs Ran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, and Alche Gupiteo and Anthony Arbasto in the men's division. The women's pairs are Gen Eslapor and Dij Rodriguez, and newbie Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella. Two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Jaron Requinton is looking forward to the BPT with realistic expectations. "I know how tough the challenge would be against world-class players, I will just do my best," said the 6-foot-2 member of four-time UAAP champion University of Santo Tomas. "It's an honor to represent the country in a prestigious tournament like the BPT where I can gain the experience that will make me a better player," added the 23-year-old Requinton, who hails from Marilao, Bulacan. The US, Australia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Czech Republic, and Poland are among the favorites while France, England, Portugal, China, Chile, Austr ia, Lithuania, Estonia, Switzerland, Oman, Thailand, Latvia, Japan, New Zealand, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Gambia, Morocco, Malaysia, Finland, Slovenia, Ukraine, and Slovakia are also expected to put up a good fight. The main draw consists of 24 teams, 16 based on the world rankings and eight teams coming from the qualification round, which will feature 32 teams each from both the men's and women's divisions. The Philippines is hosting the final leg of the BPT, which will have the Finals on Dec. 6 to 9 in Doha, Qatar. The other legs were held in Mexico, Brazil, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Latvia, Portugal, France, India, China, and Thailand. The BPT Philippine leg is supported by Mikasa, Senoh, PSC, Pinay In Action, Smart, PLDT, Gatorade, Maynilad, Rebisco, Ayala Malls, Department of Tourism, CBPI, Club Laiya, and Foton. Source: Philippines News Agency