All roads in Mindanao quakehit areas passable: DPWH

MANILA The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said all national roads and bridges in areas affected by Sunday's magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao are passable.

Based on the executive summary report, as of 1 p.m. Monday, the major thoroughfares and viaducts in Regions 10 (Northern Mindanao), 11 (Davao Region), and Caraga Region are open to vehicles.

No reported damages; all national roads and bridges are passable, it said.

The report added that in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), motorists are allowed to use major roads and bridges with minimal destruction.

All national roads and bridges are passable with minor damage, the DPWH said.

It also reported that the assessment of structures is currently being conducted.

Ongoing assessment on roads, bridges, and other public buildings, it added.

It was reported that four people have died and several others were injured due to collapsed houses and buildings during Sunday's tremor.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported earlier that Mindanao, particularly Cotabato, was hit by three strong tremors magnitude 6.3 on October 16, magnitude 6.6 on October 29 and magnitude 6.5 on October 31. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency