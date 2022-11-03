All lights to be turned off after working day in Paris

Sales
user2

The municipality in Paris announced Tuesday that all lights in offices and shops will be turned off at the end of the working day.

 

The decision will take effect immediately.

 

Businesses that do not comply will be fined between €750 and €1,500 ($740 and $1,841), according to the France Bleu, a French network of local and regional radio stations.

 

The announcement came amid an energy crisis in Europe that has been brought on by the Russian war against Ukraine.

 

To cope, European governments are trying to diversify their supplies and introduce measures to reduce demand and save energy.

 

The Paris municipality will also turn lights off on advertising boards between 11.45 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time starting December

 

Source: Philippines News Agency

 

Related Posts

Double Digit Growth of Cellular Radio Components Likely to Accrue to Top Suppliers Qualcomm, MediaTek, Skyworks, RFMD-TQS, Murata says Strategy Analytics

admin

﻿PA rolls out PhilSys Step 2 registration in Pangasinan

admin

﻿DOH reports 1.4K new Covid-19 cases; urges online reunion

admin