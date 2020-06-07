All cyclists welcome to Taguig’s Laguna Lake Highway bike lane

In line with ongoing efforts to promote biking as an alternative form of transportation, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano said all cyclists are welcome to its Laguna Lake Highway bike lane.

Cayetano also assured cycling enthusiasts of their safety while biking on the highway.

“Take advantage of a very safe in-city biking spot. It’s free for everyone,” he said in a statement over the weekend.

The Laguna Lake Highway bike lane was first launched in February 2019.

Taguig City recently refurbished the 5.8-kilometer protected bike lane as part of its comprehensive push for cycling as a viable mode of transportation for residents and workers on essential travel.

Taguig passed on June 1 the “Bike-Friendly Taguig Ordinance” which created an Active Transport Office focusing on championing biking to citizens and increasing bike-friendly spots in the city.

Such ordinance also aims to introduce biking to City Hall employees, law enforcers and public health workers through a bike-lending program.

The city government will partner with the business sector to increase bike-friendly places and facilities, including protected lanes, showers and restrooms for cyclists and bike racks.

Source: Philippines News Agency