Aliw Awards recognition inspires Pangasinan theater group

Tanghalang Sandaang Pulo Cultural Group Inc. (TSP), a non-profit organization here helping young people discover their potential in theater, draw inspiration in continuing their advocacy for arts and the youth as they were recognized as 2019's Best Cultural/Theater Group by the Aliw Awards.

Aliw Awards is an award-giving body that recognizes achievements in live entertainment industry in the country.

In an interview Monday, TSP's founding president BenJan Natividad said they were overjoyed with the award considering the circumstances they went through as theater group.

Naiyak po ako sa bahay kasi sa totoo lang po, sulit yung mga sakripisiyo para sa mga projects po namin. (I actually cried when I got home because our sacrifices for our projects somehow are paid off), he said.

Natividad said the group was formed on July 2017 with the advocacy to help the theatre artist, especially the youth, to strengthen the theater and arts in the city and even in the entire Pangasinan.

Isa po itong paraan para sa halip na mabarkada ang mga kabataan at mapunta sa di magagandang mga bisyo, dito nalang nila ibaling ang kanilang attention (This is one way to discourage the youth from involving in unlikely peers and vices. Instead, they would be focused on activities such as this), he added.

Among the group's major production is the Palanca Award winning play titled Baka Sakali, which was written by Jose Dennis Teodosio. They also perform children's plays in the elementary schools of Alaminos, in cooperation with the local government of Alaminos City, Natividad said.

Aside from their advocacy as a theater group, TSP also conducts free 'Lakbay Aral' (educational tour) projects and implements an adopt-a-school-project, he said.

It also organizes theater workshops for their performers and sometimes it is open to the public, he added.

Natividad said they hope to gain more support from the Pangasinenses on their fund-raising activities.

TSP was chosen from among two other theater groups from Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, and Tagbilaran, Bohol.

Regine Velasquez was awarded as Entertainer of the Year, and Lea Salonga as the People's Choice.

The awarding was held on Dec. 17, 2019 at the Manila Hotel.

Source: Philippines News Agency