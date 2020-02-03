Align Technology Pledges RMB 1 Million Donation in Response to the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in China

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced its commitment to donate RMB 1 Million to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to support its ongoing prevention and control efforts for the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan made the following comments regarding the company’s pledge: “China is one of our largest markets and home to thousands of Align employees, doctors, customers and patients, and their safety is our top priority. Given the fluid situation and immediate humanitarian needs, we hope that our donation to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation can go toward supplies and support for frontline health care workers in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.”

Align Technology is closely monitoring the overall situation in China. Its two operation sites are located in the cities of Chengdu and Ziyang (Sichuan Province). While there has been no impact to product safety due to the stringent health and safety procedures that are ingrained in its manufacturing processes, the company is also taking additional precautions across China to minimize risk of illness to employees, including additional protections and health screening procedures.

Further commenting on Align’s commitment to China, Julie Tay, Align Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific said, “We have a strong commitment to China and will continue to support the community as we go through this difficult time. We will do what we can to support and ensure the safety and health of our employees, doctors and their patients in China.”

