Align Technology Announces the iTero Element Plus Series Next Generation of Scanners and Imaging Systems

A series of new solutions feature advanced technology and capabilities designed to improve the scanning experience, increase practice productivity, and drive higher patient treatment conversion

The iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system

TEMPE, Ariz. and OR YEHUDA, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the availability of the iTero Element® Plus Series, which expands the company’s portfolio of iTero Element scanners and imaging systems to include new solutions that serve a broader range of the dental market.

The new iTero Element Plus Series of scanners and imaging systems builds on the success of the award-winning iTero Element family and offers all of the existing orthodontic and restorative digital capabilities doctors have come to rely on — plus faster processing time and advanced visualization capabilities for a seamless scanning experience in a new sleek, ergonomically designed package. Available in both cart and mobile configurations, the iTero Element Plus Series offers increased flexibility and mobility. The mobile configuration makes the power of the iTero Element Plus Series portable with a medical grade, compact mobile scanner solution that delivers the same high-quality images as the cart configuration.

“We are committed to meeting doctors’ evolving needs and designed the iTero Element Plus Series to help them provide the best clinical care for their patients, increase practice growth, and easily integrate digital scanning and imaging into their clinics as a core part of their digital workflow,” said Yuval Shaked, Align Technology, senior vice president and managing director, iTero scanner and services business. “With over 20 years of innovation in digital orthodontics and dentistry, including intraoral scanners and digital workflows, we are focused on bringing the latest technology to doctors and their patients. We engineered the iTero Element Plus Series with the latest computing power, a dedicated AI chip, and new AI-based features as well as an easy upgrade path — making it right for today’s needs and ready for tomorrow.”

The iTero Element Plus Series of solutions offer restorative and orthodontic digital workflows with:

Enhanced visualization for optimized patient experience, with higher brightness for clearer and more vivid images, and a fully integrated 3D intraoral camera**.

Faster, seamless scanning: 20 percent less waiting time for scans to process***.

Future AI-based features.

The iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system includes NIRI technology, which aids in the detection of interproximal caries. The iTero Element 5D Plus Lite imaging system allows for easy NIRI activation via a software upgrade.

Dr. Chad Duplantis, a dentist in Fort Worth, Texas who participated in the iTero Element Plus Series limited market release said, “The continued innovation that Align brings with each iTero Element scanner elevates the standard of care that I am able to provide to my patients. The iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system allows me to be more productive with increased scanning speed, as well as improve patient communication and treatment conversion with the advanced visualization capabilities.”

The iTero Element Plus Series cart configuration is commercially available in the United States, Canada, European Union countries, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and India with availability expected in other markets throughout 2021 and 2022. The iTero Element Plus Series mobile configuration is expected to be available pending regulatory approvals on a market-by-market basis.

Information about the iTero Element Plus Series can be found at http://www.itero.com

*availability per market and region may differ. Speak with your sales rep to find out which solutions are available in your location.

**the fully integrated 3D intraoral camera is available in the iTero Element 5D Plus and iTero Element 5D Plus Lite imaging systems.

*** Data on file at Align Technology, as of, December 22, 2020.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit http://www.exocad.com .

