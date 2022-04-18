﻿Algeria reports no new daily Covid-19 case for 1st time

The Algerian Health Ministry said on Sunday that no new Covid-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the disease two years ago.

The overall number of cases stabilized at 265,739, and the death toll remained at 6,874, while the number of recoveries reached 178,335, according to the ministry.

Algeria registered its highest 2,521 daily infections on Jan. 25, 2022, while a record daily death toll of 49 was reported on July 28, 2021.

The first Covid-19 case was reported in the North African country on Feb. 25, 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency