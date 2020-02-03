Alert Level 3 stays as Taal Volcano’s magmatic activity persists

For the past 24 hours, some 124 volcanic earthquakes with one low-frequency event were recorded, signifying magmatic activity beneath the Taal Volcano edifice that may lead to eruptive activity at the main crater, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on Monday.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 3, which means sudden steam-driven and weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall, and lethal volcanic gas expulsions may still occur in areas within Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores.

Phivolcs said two of the earthquakes registered magnitudes 3.2 and 2.3. Intensity 4 in Laurel and Agoncillo, Intensity 3 in Lemery, Batangas and Intensity 2 in Tagaytay City, were also recorded.

Meanwhile, moderate to voluminous emission of dirty white to white steam-laden plumes 800 meters tall have been observed.

Sulfur dioxide emission had an average of 97 tonnes/day on February 1.

Entry into the Taal Volcano Island, as well as into areas over Taal Lake and communities west of the island within a seven-kilometer radius from the main crater must be strictly prohibited, Phivolcs reiterated.

"Local government units are advised to assess areas outside the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest," it added.

Further, people are advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

Source: Philippines News Agency