Alert Level 3 raised in Gaza – DFA

The alert level in war-torn Gaza has been raised to 3 following the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday. DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the raising of the alert level was approved Wednesday. This means that repatriation of Filipinos is now voluntary. As of Oct. 11, de Vega said no Filipino has requested repatriation from Israel but the number of Filipinos seeking repatriation from Gaza 'keeps increasing,' with 70 expressing their intent to return home.

Source: Philippines News Agency