﻿Alert Level 0 doesn’t mean ‘Covid-19 has been eliminated’

The declaration of Alert Level 0 classification in a certain area doesn’t mean the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has already been eliminated, National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 special medical adviser, Dr. Ted Herbosa, said Wednesday.

Herbosa made this remark following his previous statement that the National Capital Region (NCR) is already eligible for Alert Level 0 classification.

He said Metro Manila mayors have already recommended the shift of the metropolis to Alert Level 0, however, the public should be reminded that Covid-19 still exists.

While he assessed that the NCR is already qualified to de-escalate to Alert Level 0, Herbosa said he still favors the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to maintain the Alert Level 1 status in NCR until March 31.

“Kaya sang-ayon ako sa recommendation ng IATF kasi nandyan lang ang Covid, anytime pwede siya mag-reemerge at magkaroon ng outbreak (I agree with the recommendation of IATF because Covid-19 is still there, anytime it could reemerge and outbreak may happen),” he said in an interview at the Laging Handa public briefing.

Even if the NCR will be placed into the lowest alert level classification, Herbosa said the public should continue adhering to the minimum health standards and safety protocols against Covid-19, adding that there is a need to vaccinate the unvaccinated and provide booster doses to the eligible population.

On the other hand, Herbosa said the Alert Level System will now be part of the Department of Health’s epidemiology surveillance of new diseases such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

