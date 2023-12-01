Alberto Lim Jr. and Andre Ilagan Set for PCA Open Men’s Final Showdown

Manila - In a thrilling semifinal at the 40th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open, second seed Alberto Lim Jr. emerged victorious over No. 6 Nilo Damian, setting the stage for a final clash with unranked Filipino-American Andre Ilagan. The event, held at the indoor shell court in Plaza Dilao, Paco, Manila, saw Lim dominate with a 6-3, 6-0 win.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lim, who is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, expressed his excitement and determination for the upcoming final against Ilagan. Ilagan, who has roots in General Santos City, secured his spot in the final by defeating wild card Xavier Calvelo in a closely contested match. The 24-year-old Lim, a former member of the Philippine Davis Cup team and a University of the East alumnus, is eager to add another achievement to his impressive career.

Ilagan, aged 23, arrived in Manila after competing in two USD15,000 ITF events, with notable performances in Thailand and Malaysia. In the women's division, top seed Marian Capadocia set up a final with unseeded Theniel Madis, defeating No. 7 Tiffany Nocos. Madis, a 15-year-old from North Cotabato, made a remarkable upset over No. 2 Alexa Joy Milliam in the semifinals.

In the men's doubles, Ilagan and his partner Bryan Saarenas advanced to the semifinals, along with the pair of Johnny Arcilla and Ronard Joven. The men's singles champion of the PCA Open will be awarded PHP300,000, while the women's singles champion will receive PHP100,000. The tournament, sponsored by Gimaca Hotel and Boutique, also enjoys support from various local sponsors and benefactors, including Mayor Ben-Sayeed Muksan of Siasi, Sulu, and Manila District 3 Councilor Ernesto "Jong" Isip, Jr., among others.