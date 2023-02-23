Albay’s west coast as tourist spot boon for business

LEGAZPI CITY: An approved bill seeking to declare the foreshore area of Albay's west coast in the Bicol Region as a tourist spot will ensure the conservation of its natural resources and generate business opportunities, a lawmaker said.

In an interview on Thursday, Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando T. Cabredo, author of House of Representatives Bill (HB) 6913, said with the declaration, a definite tourism development plan would enhance tourism and economic activities in the foreshore areas.

"Albay's west coast lies within the towns of Libon, Oas, Pioduran, and the City of Ligao. The unspoiled beaches and rich biodiversity in Albay West Coast attract both local and foreign visitors, which can boost tourism and economic development," Cabredo said.

He added that HB 6913, approved by Congress on its third and final reading on Feb. 20, would ensure the conservation of the coast's natural resources.

Cabredo said he believes the area has immense potential to generate business opportunities, provide jobs to residents, and be a leading tourist destination.

"It is also stated in the bill that within one year from the effectivity when enacted into law, the Department of Tourism, in coordination with other government agencies, shall prepare a tourism development plan containing among others, the construction, installation and/or maintenance of such appropriate facilities and infrastructures as shall encourage tourism in the tourist spots," he added.

Cabredo said the bill would be transmitted to the Senate for deliberation and approval.

Source: Philippines News Agency