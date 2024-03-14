Albay’s swimming prodigy on what it takes to succeed at young age

DARAGA: At first glance, eight-year-old Mattea Xaria Madrid Gonzales might seem like any ordinary kid. As a Grade 3 student at Tabaco Northwest Central School in Albay, her usual routine often involves waking up early to attend her classes, playing with friends during break time, and mastering the day's lessons in her tutoring sessions. But when the clock strikes 6:00 in the evening, in time for her daily three-hour training, this dusky little achiever transforms into a young phenom the moment her lithe body meets the water's surface. Unbeknownst to many, Gonzales is a swimming prodigy who made waves in the Asian Open Swim Invitational Aquatic Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, last February. Bagging two gold medals in the 4 x 50 freestyle relay and 4 x 50m medley relay and a bronze in the 50m freestyle event, she was able to prove that when it comes to making a resounding splash into the world of competitive swimming, success is not confined to age. Young athlete Gonzales' affinity for the sport starte d two years ago, a month after she turned six, when her parents -- Stephanie, who works in a local bank, and Vicente Ernesto, a dog breeder -- enrolled her in swimming classes. Given the family's fondness for water adventures, the couple initially planned to let their only child learn the basics of swimming to teach her about aquatic safety. But this young tanker showed exceptional talent, catching the eye of Tabak Yellowfins Swim Club coach Vin Astro Cardiño, who could not help but marvel at her skill. The swim coach revealed that in spite of his limited interaction with Gonzales, as this was during the time when the town of Tabaco was transitioning from general community quarantine to modified general community quarantine, he could see that she was special. "Despite minimal physical guidance, she displayed confidence and grit while mastering the skills, especially in the deeper sections of the pool," Cardiño said. With her remarkable speed, agility, and mindset, it was easy for this prodigy to elevate her learn-to-swim journey into the realms of competitive sports in a matter of years. "What sets her apart from other kids her age is her dedication. She has the attitude of an athlete. During training sessions, she is really focused, limiting her time for play, which most kids rarely do, just to hone her skills," the coach said. Making a splash in the international lane For her first international tilt in Thailand, the young sensation was the epitome of passion and commitment. "I trained every day. Every Wednesday, I did dry training. I also ate nutritious food, maintained a balanced diet, ensured I got enough sleep, took my vitamins, and really prayed hard," she said. Considering the sacrifices the family had to make to support her international dreams, her mother said she couldn't be more proud of her recent feat. "Mattea is a very determined child, and she has always made it her goal to surpass her best time in all her swimming competitions," the proud mom said. Her swim coach could attest to the l ove and dedication of the Gonzales family, who persevered despite the odds to prepare their daughter for the tilt. "The financial strain was too much for the family since they had to pay for the pool entrance at a local resort given the lack of a standard competitive pool for our daily training in Tabaco or Albay," Cardiño said. While there were nearby facilities such as the 50-meter pool at Tabaco National High School and the Bicol University Olympic swimming pool in Albay, neither were operational during their training period. Lamenting the lack of a suitable training pool, the young phenom's mother appealed for greater support for athletes. "I hope they prioritize the renovation of our standard swimming pools because this will be a great help to athletes such as Mattea," she said. Throughout her journey, Gonzales remained optimistic, keeping a cool composure that has put her in a league of her own. "When I won, I felt really happy because this was my first international competition," she said. Asked what advice she could give to swimmers her age, the young tanker underscored the need to believe in one's self. "Always trust and listen to your coach. Always keep your hopes up; you'll never know what's going to happen, and if you have a lane, you really have a chance,' she said with a smile on her lips. Source: Philippines News Agency