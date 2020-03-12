Albay’s most wanted nabbed in Samar

The most wanted person in Bacacay town in Albay, who is facing several counts of rape, was arrested by the police Wednesday night in Paranas, Samar province.

Major Jan King Calipay, Bacacay town police chief, said in a phone interview on Thursday that Joseph Batalla of Barangay Pigcobohan, Bacacay, was arrested by the police in Barangay Buray around 9:30 p.m.

"The suspect is facing six counts of rape, two counts of statutory rape and three attempted rape with no bail recommended," he said.

Calipay added that the suspect has been in hiding since 2014 after he was charged with several counts of rape at a local court in Tabaco City.

Source: Philippines News Agency