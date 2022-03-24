﻿Albay’s Diocesan Council of Laity endorses Robredo’s prexy bid

Members of the Diocesan Council of the Laity (DCL) in Albay have issued a manifesto endorsing “with strong conviction” the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

The DCL, which has a membership of around 10,000 in 49 Parish Pastoral Councils (PPCs) across the 15 towns and three cities of Albay province representing active lay leaders, ministers, and volunteers, have resolved to support the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem after undergoing a process of discernment through a series of meetings, dialogue, and consultations among officers and members of the DCL.

The manifesto obtained by Philippine News Agency on Thursday said: “We, hereby resolve, together with the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas, to unanimously endorse with strong conviction the candidacy to the presidency of Vice President Leni Gerona Robredo and her running mate, Senator Francis Pangilinan as Vice President.”

“We are also of the opinion that VP Leni, based on her track-record of service, dedication to good governance, ability to implement partnerships and programs for the advancement of the people, especially the marginalized, and her unquestionable integrity, bested the others.”

The manifesto also urged their fellow lay faithful to consider the same. “Let us vote intelligently based on the dictates of our conscience, not on popularity, personal loyalty, or past and potential benefits, and let us consider first and foremost the interest of the nation,” it said.

Furthermore, the group also urged everyone to examine diligently every candidate, their character, integrity and track-record, competence and love for God, country, and people, as this election is a crucial moment in our history.

“The Church is non-partisan but never Neutral. One cannot be neutral when it comes to good versus evil, one can never be neutral when it comes to truth versus falsehood. One can never be neutral when it comes to corruption versus good governance… A good Catholic meddles in politics, offering the best of himself so that those who govern can govern well,” the manifesto added.

Source: Philippines News Agency