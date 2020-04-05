Albayanos urged to watch Lent activities on TV, internet

Religious events in connection with the observance of the Holy Week will be brought live to the homes of Catholic faithful in Albay through radio and television broadcast and other digital media platforms, the Diocese of Legazpi said.

Bishop Joel Baylon, in an interview on Saturday, said the scheduled activities including the Palm Sunday mass signaling the start of the Holy Week, would be aired by the local Veritas radio station, carried by a local cable network and shown through Facebook livestream digital platform.

Baylon said saying mass thru live broadcast and digital live streaming is in compliance with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) guidelines prohibiting crowd gathering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The prelate said among the scheduled masses that he would personally preside, aside from the one on Palm Sunday, would be the Chrism Mass at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and the Easter Vigil at 6 p.m. on Saturday. “All these will be at St. Jude Parish because of the internet service there,” he said.

He urged parishioners to stay at home and listen to and watch the scheduled masses through their preferred media platform.

Baylon also asked his parishioners to watch on television the Papal Liturgical Ceremonies for the Holy Week and Easter carried live on national and foreign television networks. Source: Philippines News Agency