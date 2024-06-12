Albayanos urged to uphold freedom through hard work, unity

LEGAZPI CITY: A party-list lawmaker reminded Albayanos to uphold freedom through hard work and unity during the 126th Independence Day celebration at Peñaranda Park here on Wednesday. "Freedom cannot be achieved and maintained without hard work and unity. We should consider our people's welfare in our daily lives, activities, and decisions. As Filipinos, we have the responsibility to uphold this freedom. We must be vigilant against any form of corruption and abuse," Ang Probinsyano Party-list Rep. Alfred Delos Santos said in Filipino. Delos Santos said the yearly celebration reminds Filipinos of the sacrifice, courage, and love of their ancestors, who bravely fought to achieve freedom. He said that in today's time, having equal opportunities, respecting human rights, and having a clean and honest government symbolize freedom. "Right now, our fight is not only for freedom from oppressors but freedom from poverty, injustice, inequality, and the desire to have a better future for every citizen. Today, let's renew our spirit as true Filipinos. Let's face the challenges together and work hard to help each other so that freedom is not only meaningful in the present but also in our future," he added. Albay Governor Edcel Grex Lagman, in his message, emphasized the importance of celebrating Independence Day. "As Filipinos, we carry the torch of our ancestors' bravery not just in memory but in spirit and action. We continue to fight for our rights, uphold our values, and strive for a prosperous nation that our children and grandchildren will be proud to inherit," he said. Lagman added the people must work hard together to achieve and build a place where peace, prosperity, and happiness prevail. Meanwhile, Mayor Geraldine Rosal said celebrating Independence Day is a very significant part of remembering the history of heroism and bravery of the Bicolanos who sacrificed their lives for the love of the country, adding their bravery would never be buried in oblivion. 'Despite the tests and challenges that we are facin g today, we need to continue to celebrate Independence Day by always being united and helping one another for the love of our country,' Rosal added. 'I hope we don't ignore and do not waste the bravery of our heroes so that every one of us would live at one's own will that cannot be oppressed and strangled by anyone.' The event started with a Holy Mass attended by government employees at the St. Gregory Cathedral, followed by a parade of troops from the Philippine Navy, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard. Rosal and officers of the Philippine Navy led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Legazpi City marker inside the City Hall compound. Legazpi also celebrated its 65th cityhood anniversary on Wednesday. Source: Philippines News Agency