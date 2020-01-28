Albay women’s group sends ‘kamote’ to Taal evacuees

Hundreds of kilos of "kamote" or sweet potatoes were harvested on Monday by members of a women's group here to be sent on Wednesday to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Third District Rep. Fernando Cabredo, in an interview, confirmed that the group is now preparing their harvest to be sent to the families who are still housed in evacuation centers in Batangas province.

Aside from kamote, they are also planning to harvest pechay to give the Taal victims fresh vegetables, he said.

Cabredo said the wouldbe donors are one of I Love Kamote" program beneficiary groups established through the help of former Rep. Fernando Gonzales.

The women's organizations in Guinobatan consist of mainly ordinary housewives who have formed themselves a group and engaged in camote planting, he added.

There are 120 groups which are named after the village where the women reside in the third district of Albay, and 30 members per chapter.

The "I love Kamote" program aims to help families earn additional income and alleviate their plight.

Cabredo said during his barangay visitation in Muladbucad Grande in this town, women cultivating their crops inside Mt. Mayon's danger zone told him that they want to help the Taal Volcano eruption victims and volunteered to give their harvested sweet potatoes to the evacuees.

Some members of the women's organization even expressed their desire to join the relief operations so they could talk with the evacuees and give them some advice on how they could recover from their tragedy.

"They want to give some advice about what they have also suffered during the long eruption of Mayon Volcano, during typhoons and other calamities that have stricken Albay, Cabredo added.

Source: Philippines News agency