Albay town students receive educational aid

LEGAZPI CITY: A total of 560 deserving senior high school, alternative learning system (ALS) and college students are set to receive educational financial assistance from the local government unit of Camalig.

Tim Florece, Camalig information officer, in an interview on Friday, said the beneficiaries from 43 barangays will receive the assistance from Dec. 23-24.

He said 283 students will receive the assistance on Friday and 277 students on Saturday. “Each student will receive PHP4,000 as support to the educational expenses,” Florece said.

He said the qualified students were able to meet the requirements such as at least 85 percent general weighted average (GWA), not a grantee of any other scholarship, not a member of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), and not a beneficiary of any educational assistance program under a certain public or private agency.

“Please bring your valid identification card when claiming, and while those listed with incomplete requirements cannot claim the said assistance as per the municipal planning and development office (MPDO),” Florece told the beneficiaries.

