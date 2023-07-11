Albay town readies ‘tent cities’ for Mayon evacuees

The local government unit (LGU) of Daraga in Albay province is preparing to set up "tent cities" as alternative shelters for Mayon evacuees, who need to be transferred from schools being used as evacuation centers. In an interview on Tuesday, Honey Beth Majadillas, Daraga information officer, said the tent cities would ensure that the evacuees would still have safe places to stay as classes resume next month. "The tent city will be organized in one place per evacuation center. As of now, we are using three schools as evacuation centers -- Budiao, Anislag and Gabawan Elementary Schools. It will be easier for the donors, LGU and monitoring team to go if they are stationed in one place. Daraga Mayor Baldo plans to construct permanent core shelters for the affected families," Majadillas said. During the "Laging Handa" public briefing over PTV-4 on Monday, Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo said they would establish the tent facilities, noting that the Department of Education (DepEd) is about to open the school year 2023-2024 in just a few weeks and students would have to use the classrooms that are currently housing evacuees. "Mayroon po kaming alternative rin na kung sakaling mangyari iyan, maglalagay kami ng tent city sa mga evacuation center, kasi mayroon tayong mga family tents. Doon po namin sila ililipat para naman po iyong mga estudyante, hindi po maapektuhan iyong pag-aaral nila (We also have an alternative that if that happens, we will put a tent city in the evacuation centers, because we have family tents. We will move them there so that the classed of our students will not be affected)," Baldo said. Meanwhile, Majadillas said to ensure the mental health of evacuees, the Arangkada Banwa Stress Reliever Program is being conducted daily in the different evacuation centers. "Aside from helping them feel better, Mayor Baldo wants to promote cleanliness in every evacuation center. The Arangkada Banwa Stress Reliever program has different activities for children like storytelling, games, and free haircuts. For adults, we have manicures, pedicures and personal grooming," she said. Some 941 families or 3,333 individuals are being sheltered in different evacuation centers in Daraga town due to the volcanic activities of Mt. Mayon.

Source: Philippines News agency