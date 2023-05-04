Albay town, POPCOM ink deal to localize family planning programs

The local government of Camalig and the Commission on Population (POPCOM) signed a memorandum of agreement on Thursday to localize and institutionalize population management and development programs, particularly on family planning and early pregnancy prevention. In an interview on Thursday, Tim Florece, Camalig public information office chief, said the partnership is expected to signal an improved implementation of programs and policies related to health care. "Considering Camalig's gradually increasing population, the local government deems it crucial to further strengthen the promotion of public health in partnership with various local agencies like POPCOM in order to ensure that every family has access to necessary health services and information," Florece said. He noted that based on the data provided by the Municipal Health Office (MHO), there were 49 teenage childbirths for 2022 and as of January 2023, eight cases were already noted. "A series of training, workshop, seminars and including information education, and communication campaigns (IEC) for family planning, maternal and child health, responsible parenthood and teenage pregnancy awareness will be conducted," he added. POPCOM turned over health-related panels that the MHO can use in the conduct of age-appropriate IEC campaigns centered on addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable sectors in the town. Florece said with the MOA, programs that may help to avoid early and recurrent pregnancies among the youth could be implemented in the town.

Source: Philippines News Agency