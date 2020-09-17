Albay town opens reformation center for drug offenders

The Balay Silangan in Jovellar town in Albay can now accommodate drug offenders, a police official said on Thursday.

Capt. Darwin Sevilla, Jovellar chief of police, in an interview said the newly constructed and inaugurated Balay Silangan can now accommodate at least six drug offenders.

“Our Balay Silangan here is with complete amenities, from receiving area, laundry, dining room for female quarter and male quarter,” Sevilla said.

The facility is a temporary shelter for drug offenders with the objective of reforming them into self-sufficient and law-abiding members of society.

Meanwhile, Sevilla said they are just waiting for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) for the validation and certification of the last barangay for their town to be declared a drug-cleared municipality.

“As of today, 22 out of the 23 barangays here are already drug-cleared,” he said.

Meanwhile, Col. Primitivo Bayongan Jr., Albay police provincial director, in a statement, thanked the local government unit (LGU) of Jovellar for its support to the fight against illegal drugs.

“Lubos po ang aming pasasalamat (We are very thankful) for ‘moving mountains’ to achieve this milestone in our shared commitment towards ridding our communities of the illegal drugs menace, all forms of criminality, and terrorism. Makakaasa po kayo na lalo pang pagbubutihin ng tropa ng Jovellar MPS ang pagsisilbi sa inyong mga pamayanan, lalo na sa gitna ng pandemyang ating nararanasan (We assure you that we will serve the people of Jovellar most specialy in this time of pandemic)” he said.

Bayongan added that the war against illegal drugs continues to make headway in Albay with the second Balay Silangan established in the province.

The first Balay Silangan in the province was opened in Legazpi City in 2019. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency