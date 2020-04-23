Albay town cops hand out food packs, face masks

Some 20 pedicab or “padyak” drivers affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Bacacay town in Albay received food packs from the municipal police office on Thursday.

Staff Sergeant Maureen Eva Vera, Bacacay Police Station Community Relations personnel, told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview that the initiative provided assistance to members of one of the most vulnerable sectors whose livelihood is severely affected by the ECQ.

“The 20 padyak drivers belong to the indigent sector of the community. They were economically affected since they can no longer sustain their financial needs after the mass transportation is suspended,” Vera said.

She said the handing out of food packs was initiated by their station to decrease the number of violators of the ECQ guidelines of the town.

“Together with the other force multipliers of different barangays of Bacacay, we continue to implement curfew hours and ECQ to preempt the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), particularly the (rules on) social distancing, no backride policy, and the suspended mass transport particularly ‘padyak’,” Vera said.

Aside from the food packs, the Bacacay Municipal Police Station also distributed free washable face masks to some individuals passing the quarantine control point.

Major Jan King Calipay, Bacacay chief of police, in a separate interview, said he is encouraging the townsfolk to be part of the solution rather than the problem brought about by the health crisis.

“We have to follow the guidelines implemented by the national government in fighting this unseen enemy. In return, we will ensure the peace and order and public safety of every Bacacayanos,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency