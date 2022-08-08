Albay to hire more health workers to boost services

The provincial government of Albay will hire more health workers as part of its strategy to upgrade health services.

Dr. Nataniel Rempillo, Albay Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief, said interested applicants can send their resumes and other credentials to the PHO or to government-run hospitals nearest to their residence.

"We are very thankful to Governor Noel Rosal as one of his flagship programs is to improve health services not just the building but (also) the human resources, logistical services like medicine, supply and upgrade of equipment," he said in an interview on Friday.

Rempillo said the province will hire more health workers as the public can expect increased availability of medicine, equipment, and human resources in the next three years.

"We have eight state-run hospitals in the province and the health workers will be deployed in the said hospitals because of the increase of demand," he said.

Governor Noel Rosal announced in an earlier statement that 17 new doctors and 87 registered nurses will be hired.

He said the increase in the salary of nurses and nursing aides, and additional funds for medicine will be provided.

Rosal said frontline medical workers --nurses, nurse attendants, and midwives-- who are on job order status will be promoted as casual workers of the provincial government and will receive a higher base pay.

In a meeting with hospital chiefs in Albay on Monday, Rosal said that starting next month, nurses will receive PHP15,400 monthly wages and PHP13,002 for midwives and nurse attendants.

Dr. Cedric Daep, head of the Albay Provincial Disaster Risk Management Office (APSEMO) and acting chief of the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), has suggested that all medicines purchased by the provincial government be directly delivered to the hospitals.

Danny Alano, 52, of Barangay Homapaon here, said it will be a “great help” for them to have access to free health care.

"Free medicine, free (medical) check-up will be a big relief for our expenses. Health is wealth," he said in an interview.

Nelia Brimon, also from this city, thanked the provincial government for its initiative to improve health services and boost health workforce

