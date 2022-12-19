Albay suspends classes, gov’t work due to heavy rains

LEGAZPI CITY: Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman issued an advisory suspending work at all government offices and classes at all levels in both public and private schools due to heavy rains brought by the shear line and trough of the low pressure area on Monday.

This, after the Albay provincial disaster risk reduction and management council recommended the suspension, as it noted that the rains may cause flood, landslide and river swelling.

“The suspension of work in private offices will be at the discretion of their respective heads,” Lagman also said in his advisory posted on social media.

He added, however, that those agencies which functions are related to public safety, disaster risk reduction, health and related services are exempted from the suspension.

“Exempted from the suspension of work in the private institutions are banks, money transfer, remittance agencies, malls, groceries, delivery services, distributions of commodities, suppliers and drug stores,” the advisory said

Source: Philippines News Agency