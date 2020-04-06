Albay solon backs quarantine extension

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman agrees with proposals to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to allow the conduct of the coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) mass testing in Metro Manila area and other parts of Luzon.

Lagman, in a phone interview on Monday, urged the Duterte administration to “seriously consider the urgency of conducting mass testing for Covid infection in its decision whether or not to extend the ECQ policy in the National Capital Region (NCR), the rest of Luzon, and elsewhere in the country.”

He said it would be extremely difficult to implement initial selective and subsequent comprehensive mass testing in a dispersed and mobile population.

“The projected start of mass testing after the lockdown expiration will be counter-productive,” Lagman said.

He said the remaining days before the expiration of the lockdown in NCR and Luzon will not be sufficient to adequately conduct mass testing even for selected cases of patients under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Lagman said any extension must be coupled with continued social amelioration packages for the disadvantaged sectors and displaced workers as well as a steady food supply.

Stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus is very complicated and cannot be answered by isolation and social distancing alone because so many Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, Lagman said.

“These patients can unknowingly be virus hotbeds and contribute to the more rapid spread of the disease, thus making mass testing more crucial,” he added.

Mass testing can initially help segregate persons who are infected from those who are free from infection.

Lagman likewise urged the government to prioritize the purchase of a finger-prick blood test that will detect if a person already has the novel coronavirus antibodies, which means that he was infected by the virus, experienced very mild symptoms or was completely asymptomatic and subsequently recovered without medical intervention.

Experts are saying that the presence of antibodies in persons who have recovered from the virus indicate that they would be immune and are protected from reinfection.

Such persons can safely return to work and school and help the country and the economy back to recovery.

“China, South Korea, and Iceland have employed antibody mass testing in their fight against the pandemic. The United States, United Kingdom, and Germany are reportedly embarking on mass testing to further contain the escalation of the novel coronavirus menace,” Lagman said.

Source: Philippines News Agency