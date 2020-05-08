Albay rice farmers receive financial aid from DA

The Department of Agriculture (DA) through the municipal agriculture office here has released financial assistance to rice farmers who plant in less than a hectare of land, an official said Friday.

Meljie Matociňos, acting municipal agriculture officer, said 67 rice farmers received PHP5,000 each on Thursday afternoon.

The government assistance is meant to alleviate the plight of small farmers amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 threat.

Aside from financial assistance from DA, the local government unit also distributed hybrid planting rice to 123 farmer beneficiaries.

“The hybrid rice will be planted in the irrigated areas of Daraga town to cover 10,000 hectares of rice plantation. All rice farmers from irrigated and non- irrigated areas are being subsidized with fertilizers,” Matociňos said.

During the ECQ, the municipal agriculture office is facilitating the marketing of farmers’ products. As of May 7, a total of 8,920 kilograms of assorted vegetables that were locally produced were sold to buyers for a total of PHP177,210.

Matociňos said Mayor Victor Perete instructed the municipal agriculture office to continuously promote the planting of vegetables in every backyard to sustain the food sufficiency.

“What we are doing now is a preparation for other eventualities such as typhoon and Mayon volcano eruption. Covid-19 impacted much in the agriculture sector particularly in marketing,” she said.

Matociňos said their office provided assorted vegetable seeds to 287 households in 54 barangays to boost backyard food production.

