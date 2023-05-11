Albay residents brace for 12-hour brownout on Friday

Residents of two districts in Albay province have been told to prepare for a 12-hour brownout as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) conducts preventive and corrective maintenance from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. The Albay Electric Cooperative (Aleco) said in a message to reporters on Thursday that the areas that will be affected in the First District are the town of Santo Domingo, and portions of Bacacay, Malilipot and Tabaco City, which are connected to the Sta. Misericordia Substation. In the Second District, the areas that will be affected are Legazpi City and the towns of Manito, Camalig and Daraga, which are connected to the Bitano and Washington Substations. In an advisory, the NGCP said its personnel would be conducting preventive maintenance at the three substations, particularly the Daraga-Legazpi and Daraga-Sto. Domingo 69 kilovolt (kV) line segments. Aleco will also conduct parallel activities such as massive line clearing, hot spot correction and feeder tagging. Although the interruption is set from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the NGCP said it will attempt to finish the work ahead of the target period.

Source: Philippines News Agency