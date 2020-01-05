Albay parishioners celebrate Epiphany

All roads lead to this city as parishioners from across the province of Albay celebrate Epiphany at the Bambusetum Grounds, Kawa-kawa hill.

Ligao City Mayor Patricia Gonzalez-Alsua said thousands of people from all walks of life are expected to troop Sunday night at the Divine Mercy Shrine located at the foot of the Kawa-kawa hill, a tourist destination four kilometers away from the city proper.

The holy mass celebrating the Epiphany will be led by Bishop Joel Baylon of the Diocese of Albay at the Divine Mercy Shrine run by Carmelite Nuns of the Holy Trinity in Barangay Tuburan.

The religious event will be highlighted with the reenactment of the nativity with the Three Kings, and a 20-minute fireworks display.

The Three Kings reenactment was a brainchild of former 3rd District Rep. Fernando Gonzalez who, for half a decade, has played the role of a Magi with other local officials of the city.

Alsua said the hill called Kawa-kawa has its shapes that resemble a cauldron (Kawa or Caldero in Bikol language) and because of this unique shape why it is also called a hill without a hilltop.

The hill has become a famous religious destination especially during Holy week because of the larger than life statues depicting the Stations of the Cross.

Source: Philippines News Agency