Albay officials say Mayon unrest best time to promote its beauty

A lawmaker said Friday a special advertisement exclusive to Mayon Volcano will be a good way to promote and encourage more tourists to visit and enjoy Albay province. In an interview during the Tarabangan Caravan in Daraga town, Ako Bicol (AKB) Party-List Rep. Elizaldy Co said now is the best time to promote Mt. Mayon as its current volcanic activities show its unique beauty. "I texted Rep.Vincent Franco Frasco and I also talked to DOT (Department of Tourism) Secretary Christina Frasco (after) their 'Love Philippines' promotional video and logo was already released. Yong Mayon ngayon the best time to shine, kasi ito natural naga flow ang lava, every five years. This is not an ordinary volcano. Nag aaso, nagpuputok ki lava (Now is the best time for Mayon to shine. This is natural, lava is flowing. This is not an ordinary volcano, with its effusive eruption and the lava), he said. Co, chair of the House committee on appropriations, also invited DOT officials to visit Albay. "We sent the comment of Rep. Joey Salceda and we recommended to them to visit Albay. There is a fund in the Tourism Promotion Board, give emphasis (on) the activities of Mayon Volcano. Expose the lava, come visit while it's active," Co said. Earlier, Albay 2nd District Rep. Salceda expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Mayon Volcano in the new DOT logo and promotional video. However, in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Thursday, lawyer Caroline Cruz, Salceda's chief of staff, said this could still be rectified. Mt. Mayon, she said, could be included in the DOT's "main" tourism video and logo. "Mayon Volcano is unique and special, like now despite the effusive eruption, it still attracts tourists," Cruz noted. She said Salceda is very much open to a meeting with Frasco. DOT-Bicol Regional Director Herbie Aguas said in a radio interview he will meet with the DOT secretary to convey the sentiments of the Albayanos regarding the exclusion of Mt. Mayon in the agency's tourism promotional materials. Aguas said his office is planning to make promotional content for Mayon Volcano and other tourists destination in Bicol. Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, in a statement on Friday, supported DOT's reinvigorated program to promote and sustain Philippine tourism. Meanwhile, the Energy Development Corporation (EDC) on Friday turned over to the provincial government of Albay and distributed to the local government unit (LGU) of Camalig thousands of food packs and drinking water for the families affected by the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano. During the turnover, Eduardo Jimenez, EDC Bacon-Manito (Bacman) corporate relations department head, highlighted employee volunteerism in the organization during the relief operations. He said 2,500 pieces of 20-liter drinking water with refills and food packs containing rice, canned goods, coffee, powdered milk, instant noodles, soap and detergent were donated by the EDC-Bacman team. More than 600 packs of diapers were also distributed to the affected children. Jimenez said EDC employees volunteered and personally distributed the food packs and gallons of water to evacuees in the Anoling Elementary School and Bariw Elementary School in Camalig town. He added that aside from the basic needs, evacuees also need emotional support to ease their anxieties over the situation.

Source: Philippines News Agency