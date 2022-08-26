Albay fishers receive fiberglass boats, marine engines from BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Bicol (BFAR-5) has turned over 10 fiberglass boats and 11 marine diesel engines to some fishermen of the province of Albay at the Agri-Food Consolidation and Trading Center (AFCTC) in Barangay Cabangan, Camalig town.

Albay Vice Governor Edcel Grex Burce Lagman, in a social media post on Thursday, thanked the agency for the initiative.

"Kaya salamat sa Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources sa pag-donar sa sampulong benepisyaryong parasera nin sampulo man na fiberglass banca buda onse na fifteen horsepower na marine diesel engines (Thank you, BFAR for the donation to the 10 beneficiaries of 10 fiberglass boats and 11 marine engines)," Lagman said.

The beneficiaries were from San Miguel Island, Tabaco City, Bacacay, Sto. Domingo, Legazpi City, Rapu-Rapu, Manito, Oas and Pio Duran.

During the distribution on Wednesday, Albay Gov. Noel E. Rosal acknowledged the fruits of a partnership with Bicol-BFAR through its Regional Director Nelson B. Bien.

He said the boat donations would greatly help uplift the livelihood of the Albayano fisherfolk.

The fiberglass boats came complete with accessories and were distributed through the Provincial Fishery Office under the supervision of the Albay Provincial Agriculture Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency