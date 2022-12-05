Albay farmers get more source of income via gov’t program

LEGAZPI CITY: At least 670 farmers in Ligao City, Albay have been provided with a means of additional livelihood through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program.

TUPAD is a project of the national government through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and implemented in Ligao with the help of Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Cabredo.

Each beneficiary will render 10 days of work in their community, for which they will receive PHP3,650.

During the orientation on Monday, Shaira Mae Cabredo, chief political affairs officer of Cabredo, said the beneficiaries were selected among members of different irrigation associations coming from the different villages in the third district.

“Each beneficiary was selected from different irrigation associations by their respective board of directors. They selected the most deserving member for this opportunity, and each of them was given 30 slots per barangay. They will start their 10-day work on Wednesday and are expected to end on Dec. 16,” she told the Philippine News Agency.

Cabredo said the beneficiaries were briefed about their jobs including the policy, agreement and Covid-19 safety protocols, among others.

She also said the fund for the program will be from DOLE but the “office of Representative Cabredo submitted the proposal for the TUPAD program

Source: Philippines News Agency