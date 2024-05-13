LEGAZPI CITY: The Albay Electric Cooperative Inc. (Aleco) opened a one-stop shop in this capital city on Monday to further improve delivery of services. Among the services made available to consumers during the opening at SM City Legazpi were applications for lifeline rate discount and five-percent senior citizen discount, bills payment, free membership seminars, filing of complaints, and technical desk to address various concerns and updating of tax identification number of registered government agencies. "It is our job here to facilitate our services to the public," Cezar Bordeos Jr., vice president of the Aleco board of directors, said in Filipino during the opening program. "The Aleco one-stop shop aims to centralize various services in a single location. This reduces waiting time, eliminates red tape, and enhances overall efficiency." He said they would visit the 720 villages in the province as part of their services, including those in far-flung areas. 'By proactively reaching out to communities thr ough this program, we can address potential issues, disseminate important information and provide assistance where needed,' Bordeos said. Mark Jessan Lucilo, manager of the technical services department, said Aleco continues to rehabilitate power lines and plans on additional power load in the coming year. "For now, our load capacity is 106 megavolt-amperes (MVA) and with the additional power load that will be installed, we will have more than 150 MVA. Our sub-station will not be loaded anymore," he said. 'We are hoping that with all these initiatives, we can improve the power reliability and reduce system loss of Aleco.' Lucilo said they continue to conduct thermal scanning, tree clearing and power adjustment to ensure quality service for Albayanos. For technical services, Aleco will conduct troubleshooting, kilowatt-hour meter clustering, change of electric service and new connection installation. Source: Philippines News Agency